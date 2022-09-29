BlitzPick Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,043.00 (XBP)

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlitzPick coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BlitzPick has a total market capitalization of $120,556.70 and approximately $1,043.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000215 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00018084 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlitzPick Profile

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlitzPick is https://reddit.com/r/BlitzPredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlitzPick Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

