Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Down 73.3% in September

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 615,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. 57.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.