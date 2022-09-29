BoringDAO (BORING) Price Reaches $0.0059

BoringDAO (BORING) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $391,484.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO launched on May 25th, 2021. BoringDAO’s total supply is 1,012,381,580 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO deploys a series of decentralized bridges – or tunnels – designed to allow users to safely move their Bitcoin & other crypto assets between Ethereum & different blockchains to maximize the utilization rate of crypto assets in DeFi world.”

