Boson Protocol Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.90 million and $665,129.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001127 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol’s launch date was March 19th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Boson Protocol is bosonprotocol.io. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol enables a decentralized commerce ecosystem where all participants share in the value they create. Boson Protocol disrupts e-commerce platforms by tokenizing Things and their commerce data within a liquid digital market, built on #DeFi.Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.BOSON tokens are used to govern Boson Protocol, ensuring consensus around critical decisions and controlling the issuance of funds from the dCommerce DAO.”

