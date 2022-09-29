Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

