Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,200 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the August 31st total of 656,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Boxlight Stock Performance
Shares of BOXL opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.85.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 72,616 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 729,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.
About Boxlight
Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boxlight (BOXL)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.