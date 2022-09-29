Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,200 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the August 31st total of 656,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Boxlight Stock Performance

Shares of BOXL opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.85.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 72,616 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 729,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

(Get Rating)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.