Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Sells $578,401.80 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 17,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $578,401.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,963 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $250,505.63.

On Thursday, June 30th, Isabelle Winkles sold 12,888 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $461,261.52.

Braze Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Braze stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.26.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The company had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,150,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $140,758,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Braze by 134.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRZE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

