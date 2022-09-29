Brett Adcock Sells 100,000 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $274,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Brett Adcock sold 76,956 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $233,176.68.

On Monday, September 19th, Brett Adcock sold 140,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $439,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $184,592.80.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ACHR opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Several research firms have commented on ACHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 546.3% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 56,633 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 131,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

