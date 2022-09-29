Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average is $88.05. The company has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

