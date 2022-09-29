Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 39,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,152.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,900 shares in the company, valued at $750,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 39,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $54,152.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,584. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 67,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,178.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 336,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,907.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 236,439 shares of company stock worth $331,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Featured Articles

