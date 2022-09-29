Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,034 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIVB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.57.

Shares of SIVB opened at $343.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $402.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $328.27 and a 1 year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

