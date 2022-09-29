Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 14,357 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

