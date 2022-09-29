Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 1,676 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after purchasing an additional 615,839 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 156.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,059,000 after purchasing an additional 278,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $91,207,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $457.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.67.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $341.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

