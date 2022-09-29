Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 2,715 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,861,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,118,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 955.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 26,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.77. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $116.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

