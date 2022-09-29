Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after acquiring an additional 256,598 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after acquiring an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after buying an additional 1,585,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $80.99 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09. The company has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.