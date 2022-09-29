Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $18.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $1,317,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 42,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,735,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

NYSE:HD opened at $282.19 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $288.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

