Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

KEYS stock opened at $159.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.93 and a 200-day moving average of $151.64.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

