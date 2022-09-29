Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BlackLine worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

BL stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $135.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.44.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $33,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,626.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $33,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,626.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $204,000 in the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

