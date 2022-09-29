Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in CRH during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 188.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

