Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ABB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 4.5% in the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 4.3% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ABB by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ABB by 23.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

