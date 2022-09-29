Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 34.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE ARE opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

