Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,254 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.