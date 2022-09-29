Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 967 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $212.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $206.10 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

