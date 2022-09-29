Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Broad Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRAC opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. Broad Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,298,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,418,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,959,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,945,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,487,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broad Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

