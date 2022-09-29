Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $465.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $456.35 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $518.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

