Brokerages Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price at $256.15

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $276.61 on Monday. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $290.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.25 and a 200-day moving average of $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $205,977,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $153,111,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 164.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after buying an additional 638,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

