Brokerages Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Target Price at $1,645.83

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,645.83.

CABO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Cable One Price Performance

Cable One stock opened at $904.55 on Thursday. Cable One has a 52-week low of $891.32 and a 52-week high of $1,875.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,217.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,284.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 63.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Insider Activity at Cable One

In related news, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,177.75 per share, with a total value of $588,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,100 shares of company stock worth $1,245,051. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 105.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Stories

