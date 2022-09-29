Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT at $27.89

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,871,000 after buying an additional 336,305 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $6,056,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Shares of EDIT opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $921.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 580.16% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.