Brokerages Set Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Target Price at $39.50

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBKDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($38.78) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Erste Group Bank Price Performance
Shares of EBKDY opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.41. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $25.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31.
About Erste Group Bank
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.
