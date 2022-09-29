Brokerages Set Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Target Price at $39.50

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBKDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($38.78) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

Shares of EBKDY opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.41. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $25.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

