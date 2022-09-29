Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Price Target at $42.63

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FL. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $34.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,088 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $36,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,753 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 114,423 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,735 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $111,550,000 after buying an additional 45,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.