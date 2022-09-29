Brokerages Set KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target at $424.16

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $421.00.

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,916 shares of company stock worth $6,479,343 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KLA

KLA Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of KLA by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 736,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,864,000 after buying an additional 224,791 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in KLA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $315.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

