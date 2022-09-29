Brokerages Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price at $15.57

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

DNUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,477,000 after buying an additional 2,905,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,348 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the second quarter worth $30,789,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 317.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,117 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 170.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 745,480 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -466.67%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

