Brokerages Set Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Price Target at C$123.78

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$123.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on L. TD Securities upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$111.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$117.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$115.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.48 billion and a PE ratio of 18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$84.51 and a 52 week high of C$124.77.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$12.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.95 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 7.2199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.43, for a total value of C$1,746,505.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$685,095.89. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 17,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.59, for a total transaction of C$2,147,645.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,829,477.85. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.43, for a total value of C$1,746,505.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$685,095.89. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,901.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

