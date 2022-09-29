Brokerages Set Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Target Price at $710.50

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $710.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lonza Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 650 to CHF 670 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Lonza Group Price Performance

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $85.18.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.