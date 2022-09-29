Brokerages Set Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Target Price at $2,620.29

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,620.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSMMY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,510 ($42.41) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Persimmon stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

