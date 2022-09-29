Brokerages Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT at $287.65

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,288 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,051,000 after buying an additional 140,983 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $215.14 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $165.92 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

