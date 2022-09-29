Brokerages Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Target Price at $16.33

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provention Bio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 100.07% and a negative net margin of 3,840.68%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Provention Bio

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.