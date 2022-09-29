Brokerages Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT at $267.71

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $300.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $212.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $199.23 on Monday. Saia has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Saia will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total value of $3,358,297.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,005.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $3,358,297.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,005.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,301 shares of company stock worth $9,727,819. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Saia by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Saia by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Saia by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.