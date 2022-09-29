Brokerages Set The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Target Price at GBX 86.40

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 86.40 ($1.04).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.57) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

The Restaurant Group Stock Down 6.0 %

RTN stock opened at GBX 31.10 ($0.38) on Friday. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 109 ($1.32). The company has a market cap of £237.93 million and a PE ratio of -5.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20.

In related news, insider Andy C. Hornby acquired 376,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £158,030.46 ($190,950.29). In other news, insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 49,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £25,059.36 ($30,279.56). Also, insider Andy C. Hornby bought 376,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £158,030.46 ($190,950.29).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

