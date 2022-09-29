Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Price Target at C$144.80

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$144.80.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$142.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$68.89 billion and a PE ratio of 95.26. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$119.23 and a 12 month high of C$156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$145.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$135.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 4.3699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total transaction of C$30,929.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,078.44. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total transaction of C$30,929.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,078.44. Also, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 46,486 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.09, for a total transaction of C$6,930,691.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at C$1,938.20. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,911.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.