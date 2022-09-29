Brokerages Set Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Price Target at $247.22

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $201.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.15. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $195.93 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

