Brokerages Set Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target at $30.83

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.30. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

