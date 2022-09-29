Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Target Price at $216.18

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,487,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after purchasing an additional 686,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,022,000 after purchasing an additional 470,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $173.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.