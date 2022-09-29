Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a research report issued on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.75 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($4.17) per share.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $691.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.08 million.

Hawaiian Trading Up 1.7 %

HA has been the topic of several other reports. Melius started coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 13,166.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Hawaiian by 7.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 368,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

