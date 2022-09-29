Brokers Offer Predictions for United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $9.25 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UAL. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.28. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.91) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 314,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 261,856 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 700.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

