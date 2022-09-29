Buffington Mohr McNeal Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.6% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.1 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

