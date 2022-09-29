Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $7.70 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $372.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $362.35 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

