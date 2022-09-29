BunnyPark 24 Hour Volume Hits $166,952.00 (BP)

BunnyPark (BP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, BunnyPark has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One BunnyPark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. BunnyPark has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $166,952.00 worth of BunnyPark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004668 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00046068 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $318.68 or 0.01640515 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00035418 BTC.

About BunnyPark

BP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. BunnyPark’s total supply is 93,416,191 coins. BunnyPark’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BunnyPark is www.bunnypark.com.

Buying and Selling BunnyPark

According to CryptoCompare, “BunnyPark is a DeFi + NFT project deployed on Binance Smart Chain. The program focuses on NFT SaaSization and product standardization to allow more variety of NFT gameplay, product rules and application value to be output in a series of standard smart contracts.Telegram”

