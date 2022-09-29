Burp Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (BURP)

Burp (BURP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Burp has a total market cap of $235,075.87 and $92,146.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burp coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Burp has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005158 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,395.90 or 1.00001885 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006634 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00058146 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00065321 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00083849 BTC.

Burp Profile

Burp is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2021. The Reddit community for Burp is https://reddit.com/r/big_town_chef and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Burp

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using U.S. dollars.

