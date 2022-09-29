Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKH. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $19,164,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $10,385,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,930,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,173,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,418,000.

Burtech Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BRKH opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Burtech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

